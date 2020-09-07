Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, San Bernardino and San Diego Counties Due to Fire

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Fresno, Madera and Mariposa due to the Creek Fire; for San Bernardino County due to the El Dorado Fire; and for San Diego County due to the Valley Fire. The fires have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of thousands of residents.

Governor Newsom has declared a statewide emergency due to the widespread fires and extreme weather conditions, and secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to bolster the state’s emergency response to the Northern California wildfires. California has also secured Fire Management Assistance Grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the state’s response to fires burning in Santa Clara, Stanislaus, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Napa, Nevada, Lake, Solano, Yolo and Monterey counties.