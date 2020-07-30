Aquarium of the Pacific Relaunches Magellanic Penguin Encounters

Long Beach, California - The Aquarium of the Pacific is now offering its popular Animal Encounter program with Magellanic penguins. Participants will have the chance to sit next to a penguin as it waddles around outside the June Keyes Penguin Habitat before the Aquarium opens to the public in the morning. An Aquarium educator will accompany participants and teach them about the Aquarium’s penguins, where this species lives in the wild, what they eat, and how the Aquarium cares for them. Participants are encouraged to bring their camera or phone to take photos.

Meet with the Aquarium’s staff members who care for penguins and get up close to these fascinating birds during this thirty-minute program.

Penguin Encounters require a minimum of two and a maximum of four participants, limited to one household group. Participants must be at least 7 years old. Advance reservations are required. Once booked, Animal Encounter participants must complete a waiver and release form. Participants must wear closed-toe shoes and facial coverings, social distance from staff members at all times and will have their temperatures taken prior to entering the Aquarium. For more information about the Aquarium’s safety protocols, please visit aquariumofpacific.org/visit/aquarium_safety.

WHEN: Offered daily at 8:30 a.m. Penguin Encounters must be booked at least 48 hours in advance.

WHERE: 100 Aquarium Way, Long Beach, CA 90802

COST: $150 per person, $135 per Aquarium member. Includes Aquarium admission (currently only outdoor exhibit areas are open).

INFO/RSVP: (562) 590-3100 or visit pacific.to/penguinencounter

AQUARIUM: The nonprofit Aquarium of the Pacific is a community gathering place where diverse cultures and the arts are celebrated and where important challenges facing our planet are explored by scientists, policymakers, and stakeholders in search of sustainable solutions. The Aquarium is dedicated to conserving and building nature and nature's services by building the interactions between and among peoples. Home to more than 12,000 animals, Aquarium outdoor exhibits include Shark Lagoon, Lorikeet Forest, June Keyes Penguin Habitat, the Molina Animal Care Center, moon jelly touch tank, and the Seals and Sea Lions Habitat. Beyond its animal exhibits, the Aquarium offers educational programs for people of all ages through its Online Academy, which is free to everyone. The Aquarium offers memberships with unlimited FREE admission for 12 months, VIP Entrance, and other special benefits.

NOTE: THE AQUARIUM IS CURRENTLY FEATURING OUTDOOR AREAS ONLY.

Please visit the Aquarium’s website for the latest information at aquariumofpacific.org or call (562) 590-3100.