FBI Joins the Los Angeles Police Department’s SAFE LA Task Force to Investigate Criminal Activity in the City of Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California - On June 2, 2020, the chief of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) directed the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) and Commercial Crimes Division (CCD) to establish a task force called SAFE LA in order to investigate significant crimes that occurred at or near locations where legitimate protests and demonstrations took place in Los Angeles beginning on May 29, 2020. The criminal activity under investigation includes looting, burglary, robbery, vandalism, arson, and assault.

Several departments have joined the SAFE LA Task Force, including the following:

Los Angeles Police Department

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Beverly Hills Police Department

Santa Monica Police Department

Torrance Police Department

Los Angeles City Fire Department

Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office

United States Attorney’s Office

The below FBI seeking information posters have descriptions about multiple incidents involving unidentified subjects committing criminal activity. The SAFE LA Task Force is seeking information in order to identify the responsible parties. If anyone has information as to the identity of any of the individuals depicted, they are urged to submit an online tip to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the SAFE-LA Task Force at (213) 486-6840.

Video and images can be submitted at fbi.gov/LAviolence.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in any of these cases.

Please visit lapdonline.org/safelatips for additional images, video, and information.

