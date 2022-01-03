Imperial Valley News Center

Joseph Ireland arrested and booked on aggravated assault at Budgetel

Yuma, Arizona - On Monday, January 3, 2022, at approximately 6:48 p.m., the Yuma Police Department responded to the Budgetel, 1600 block of Arizona Avenue, for a report of an aggravated assault.

The initial investigation revealed that 49 year old Joseph Ireland approached and confronted 5 subjects staying at the Hotel with a hand gun. It was reported that Ireland pointed the gun at the subjects and waved it around. The handgun was located and identified as a BB gun.

Joseph Ireland was arrested and booked on five counts of aggravated assault.

There were no reported injuries.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 783-4421 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous. Remember, if your information leads to an arrest you may receive up to $1,000 cash reward.