Imperial Valley News Center

Home Sweet Home

New York - New York City is known for its lavishly roomy apartments for those with enough bucks to afford one. If not, there are plenty of affordable, but not so roomy, flats like the 100 square foot apartment that Axel Webber calls home, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

In fact, Webber boasts that it just might be the “smallest apartment” in all of the Big Apple. It’s cramped, to say the least. But it’s also relatively inexpensive, by New York City standards, at $1,200 a month. He posted a video tour of his accommodations on social media recently and so far it has been viewed more than 20 million times.