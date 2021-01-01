Imperial Valley News Center

CBP Arrests Two Wanted Men in One Week on Felony Child Molestation Charges

Sterling, Virginia - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Washington Dulles International Airport arrested two men in one week who were each wanted on felony child sex assault and molestation charges.

CBP officer standing watch as travelers pass

through CBP inspection in this file photo.

On Christmas Eve, CBP officers arrested Sir Chuku Maurice Ngare, 44 years old, of Marietta Georgia, at the departure gate for a flight destined to Germany. The Cobb County, Ga., Sheriff’s Office filed the warrant on November 24 and requested nationwide extradition.

On Tuesday, CBP officers arrested Giovanni Di Angelo Reumante, 31 years old, of Takoma Park, Maryland, after Reumante arrived on a flight from Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Reumante was wanted by Montgomery County, Md., Police Department on a nationwide extradition warrant filed on Tuesday.

In each case, CBP officers confirmed that the arrest warrants remained active and verified the identities of both subjects as the men wanted by the arrest warrants. CBP officers turned both men over to Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority (MWAA) Police to initiate extradition proceedings.

“These arrests illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting dangerous and wanted fugitives and helping to return them to face their charges,” said Daniel Escobedo, Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion.