Imperial Valley News Center

Lost Migrant Rescued in the Mountains

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued an undocumented individual in the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo Tuesday evening.

At approximately 7:15 p.m., local dispatch notified El Centro Station about an individual in distress within the Jacumba Wilderness. Agents were given the GPS coordinates of the last known location of the individual.

Agents in the immediate area responded and at approximately 8:12 p.m., agents located the lost male individual, two miles north of the U.S./Mexico border. After a wellness check it was determined no medical assistance was needed and it was verified that he did not possess the required documents to be present in the United States legally.

The 44-year-old male, a citizen of Guatemala, was safely transported to the vehicle, taken into custody, and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be further medically evaluated and processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 66 individuals who were lost, in distress, or abandoned by smugglers.