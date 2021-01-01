Imperial Valley News Center

Naked Santa Run

Budapest, Hungary - SantaCon – gatherings of youngsters dressed to one degree or another like Santa Claus – has become an annual tradition in many U.S. cities. In New York City, thousands of Kris Kringles walked the streets on December 11 this year, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Meanwhile, in Budapest, they have their own tradition. It’s called the Naked Santa Run in which athletic youngsters deck out in Santa hats and red swimsuits and engage in a two mile jog through the city streets. This year the 18th annual Santa Claus jog raised money for the local Better Childhood fund.