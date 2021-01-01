Imperial Valley News Center

Governor Newsom Announces Rewards for Four Unsolved Crimes

Sacramento, California - Governor Gavin Newsom today announced four $50,000 rewards for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of unsolved murders in Fresno, San Pablo, Visalia and unincorporated Butte County.

California law authorizes the Governor to offer rewards in certain unsolved cases for information leading to apprehension of the perpetrators. Law enforcement agencies may ask the Governor to issue rewards in certain unsolved cases where they have exhausted all investigative leads to encourage individuals with information about the crimes to come forward. Public assistance is vital to law enforcement, and rewards may encourage public cooperation essential to apprehend those who have committed serious offenses.

Today’s rewards issued by the Governor involve the following cases:

Butte County: A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Marc Thompson. On September 3, 2014, the 25-year-old was fatally shot while parked in a remote and wooded location. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has exhausted numerous investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact Butte County Sheriff’s Sergeant Patrick McNelis or Detective Tristian Harper at 530-538-7671.

Fresno: A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Jacqueline Flores. On July 27, 2021, the 25-year-old mother was in her vehicle with her six-year-old daughter when she was fatally shot. The Fresno Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact Fresno Police Department Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Detective Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

San Pablo: A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murder of Shawn Tillis. On June 12, 2020, the 27-year-old father was fatally shot in his vehicle outside of an apartment complex. The San Pablo Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about this murder to contact San Pablo Police Department Sergeant Robert Brady at 510-215-3295, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Detective Anthony Biama at 510-215-3133, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Visalia: A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the murders of Jose Hernandez, Blake Medeiros and Isaiah Rule. On May 5, 2020, 19-year-old Hernandez, 19-year-old Medeiros and 18-year-old Rule were fatally shot in their vehicle outside of a high school. The Visalia Police Department has exhausted all investigative leads and requested that a reward be offered to encourage any individuals with information about these murders to contact Visalia Police Department Detective Robert Meier at 559-713-4211.