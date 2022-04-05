Imperial Valley News Center

Man Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Distribution

Sacramento, California - Christopher Kegan Williams, 26, of Sacramento, was sentenced on Tuesday by United States District Judge John A. Mendez to 2.5 years in prison for distribution of fentanyl, Acting United States Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between Sept. 2019 and March 2020, Williams brokered the sale of a total of approximately 480 fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone M-30 pills to a confidential source in three separate transactions.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the U.S. Marshals Service, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Yuba-Sutter Narcotic and Gang Enforcement Task Force (NET-5), the California Highway Patrol, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF), the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Team (TRIDENT), the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, the Sacramento Police Department, the Roseville Police Department, the Manteca Police Department, the Yuba City Police Department, and the West Sacramento Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney David W. Spencer is prosecuting the case.

Co-defendant Mateo Elias Guerrero-Gonzales pled guilty to distribution of fentanyl on Dec. 14, 2021. Guerrero-Gonzales is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, 2022. Charges remain pending against 14 co-defendants. A status hearing is set for Jan. 25, 2022. The charges against the remaining defendants are only allegations; they are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.