Seeking Potential Victims in the “7-Day Challenge” Investigation

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - FBI Pittsburgh is seeking to identify potential victims of Kaung Myat Kyaw, a Penn Hills man who allegedly preyed on teenagers on Snapchat. In a joint investigation with our FBI offices in Phoenix, Buffalo, and Virginia, as well as the Fairfax County Police and Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, FBI Pittsburgh arrested Myat Kyaw last month for allegedly enticing underage females to produce and transmit sexually explicit videos and photos.

The FBI is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims who were under the age of 18 and may have been asked by an individual to produce sexually graphic videos or photographs or engage in sexual conduct. We are also looking for anyone who may have had contact by someone with the usernames Savnxh, jokerxkris, krxs.com, or variations of these usernames. Please also note these were not the only usernames used to contact victims.

Contact may have occurred by text message in which the person would pose as Snapchat support stating that the account was logged in from an IP address that was not their own. The subjects would then ask for login in credentials or a reset password code, and in some instances, the PIN for the “My Eyes Only” folder. Once the information was received, the account would be taken over and the photos would be saved by the subject.

Contact may also have been made through catfishing. The subject would pose as a bisexual female, age 14-16 years old, on various friend-finding platforms. The conversations would move from the platform to Snapchat, where nude images would be exchanged. After the exchange of photographs, or after the subject accessed and obtained nude photographs from the victim’s Snapchat account, a separate account would add the victim and begin attempting to extort the victim by initiating the “7-Day Challenge.” This challenge included the victim producing increasingly demeaning sexual photographs and videos for the next seven days. If the victim did not participate in the challenge, the subject threatened to send their nude images to their family and friends.

If you, your minor dependent(s), or anyone you know has been victimized by Kaung Myat Kyaw or has information relevant to this investigation, please visit fbi.gov/7dc and complete a short questionnaire. If you know of someone else who has possibly been victimized by Kaung Myat Kyaw, please encourage them to complete the form themselves.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. Your responses are voluntary but may be useful in the federal investigation and to identify you as a potential victim. Based on the responses provided, you may be contacted by the FBI and asked to provide additional information. All identities of victims will be kept confidential.