He wanted the caller ID

Imperial, California - A lost hiker in Colorado ignored repeated cell phone calls from a rescue team, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. He got separated from his trek mates for almost 12 hours and the rescue team searched for him all night long, finally giving up early the next morning. A short while later the hiker stumbled across the car belonging to the rescue team.

When asked why he didn’t respond to the multiple cell phone calls they made, he responded that he thought the calls were from telemarketers or scammers. The Search And Rescue team posted a message on Facebook with advice: "If you're overdue according to your itinerary, and you start getting repeated calls from an unknown number, please answer the phone; it may be a SAR team trying to confirm you're safe!"