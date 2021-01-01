Imperial Valley News Center

Haunted House for Sale

Hollywood, California - Whether you saw it or not the 1984 movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street, is perhaps one of the scariest films of all time, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens. And if you like scary things it - the Elm Street house, not the film - can be yours for a mere $3.5 million.

The house, located in Hollywood, was put up for sale in time for Halloween by the realty firm, Douglas Elliman. But fear not, serial killer Freddy Krueger won’t be bothering you. As listing agent partner, Heather Roy, told the Los Angeles Times "The facade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it's a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist."