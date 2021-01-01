Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Disrupt Meth Smuggling Attempt

Indio, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector Border Patrol arrested a lawfully admitted permanent resident attempting to smuggle methamphetamine early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m., when agents encountered a vehicle on Interstate 10, westbound, near the Golf Center Drive Exit. Agents conducted a vehicle stop and requested assistance from Indio Police Department K-9 detection team.

During inspection, the K-9 detection team alerted to the passenger side of the vehicle leading to the discovery of nine packages wrapped in aluminum foil concealed in the rear seat. The contents inside the packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 52.31 pounds with an estimated value of $143,852.50. In an interview of the driver, he admitted to having $8,551.00 in cash.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the Indio Border Patrol Station for further processing.

The driver, vehicle, currency, and narcotics were later turned over to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Bureau.