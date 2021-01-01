Imperial Valley News Center

Agents Rescue Three Children, One Adult with Help of Rescue Beacon

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents from El Centro Sector rescued four undocumented individuals Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:10 p.m., when El Centro Station’s Remote Video Surveillance System received a notification from a rescue beacon that was activated by an individual who illegally crossed into the United States and was now requesting assistance near the mountainous area.

The rescue beacon provides the capability for a migrant to call for medical and rescue assistance along with an automatic location.

At about 6:25 p.m., agents responded to the area of the rescue beacon and came across foot sign walking in a northern direction. Agents followed the sign and located one individual, a 15-year-old male who claimed he was traveling with a 24-year-old female and her two children, a 3-year-old male and a 5-year-old female who were unable to walk.

At about 6:40 p.m., agents located the female with her two children about 1.5 miles north of the U.S./ Mexico border. Agents conducted welfare checks of all the individuals and safely escorted them back to the vehicle to be transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be medically evaluated.

All the individuals will be processed accordingly.

Since October, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have successfully rescued 348 individuals lost or in distress.