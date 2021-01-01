Imperial Valley News Center

El Centro Sector Agents Arrest Two Convicted Sex Offenders in Separate Events

Imperial, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested two undocumented individuals Friday with prior convictions for a sexual offense.

The first incident occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m., when agents assigned to the Indio Station encountered an undocumented individual who was in the country illegally. The undocumented individual was arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed accordingly.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the undocumented individual, a 24-year-old Honduran national, was convicted for oral copulation with a minor and was a registered sex offender. Additionally, he was previously ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge.

The second incident occurred at approximately 9:47 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered an undocumented individual 200 feet north of the border who illegally entered the United States in the city of Calexico. The undocumented individual was arrested and transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center to be processed accordingly.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the undocumented individual, a 32-year-old Mexican national, was convicted for sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and was a registered sex offender. Additionally, he was previously ordered removed from the United States by an immigration judge.

U.S. Border Patrol will process both undocumented individuals accordingly.