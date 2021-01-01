Imperial Valley News Center

Gang Member with Active Warrant Arrested by Border Patrol

Calexico, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual with gang affiliations, Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 12:42 p.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested an undocumented individual for illegally entering the United States. Agents apprehended the undocumented individual one mile north of the U.S./Mexico border and six miles east of the Calexico East Port of Entry. He was transported to the El Centro Sector Processing Center for further processing.



Record checks revealed that the individual, Jose Flores-Cervantes, a 29-year-old Mexican national, is a documented member of a street gang in Santa Rosa, California. At the time of his arrest, Flores-Cervantes had an active warrant out of Santa Rosa for Contempt of Court.



U.S. Border Patrol will process the individual accordingly.