Arrested for bad handwriting

Sussex, England - The police in Sussex, England posted pictures of a bank robber who botched a heist due to bad penmanship, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. They also posted the illegible note he handed to the bank tellers, none of whom could make out what he had written.

The hapless robber was scared off but eventually the tellers made out the threatening words and called the police. After cleaning up his act and preparing a new note, he succeeded in getting a frightened teller to hand over the money and off he went. But when he tried a third time to hold up another bank, the teller defied him and he left empty handed and the police were able to track him down and arrest him. He is now serving a six year prison term.