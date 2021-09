Imperial Valley News Center

What price, bloomers

Chicag, Illinois - Trading cards of certain sport stars can fetch millions of dollars at auction. For example, an extremely rare 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $5.2 million dollars earlier this year, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

So, one can only wonder how much a pair of underwear worn by the legendary Chicago Bulls basketball player, Michael Jordan, sell for when his bloomers come up for auction. The Lelands auction house has set the opening bid at $500