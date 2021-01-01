Imperial Valley News Center

Weird But True

Tampa, Florida - There’s a town near Tampa, with the official motto: “Keep Gulfport Weird.” How weird? The Association of Mature American Citizens says weird enough to have a house that was built around a very big, very old and very mighty oak tree.

The tree is centuries old. Its roots are beneath the kitchen; its hefty trunk grows through the kitchen floor and up through its roof. Realtor Stacey Purcell didn’t give up when she tried to sell the property recently. Prospective buyers would walk in and walk out, according to Stacey. But, as she put it, "We have a lot of tree-huggers here." And, sure enough, one of those tree-huggers made a bid on the property. Sold.