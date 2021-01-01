Imperial Valley News Center

South Lake Tahoe Residents Arrested for Trafficking Drugs, Weapons

Sacramento, California - Federal arrest warrants were executed for four individuals involved in a drug trafficking organization operating in and around South Lake Tahoe, California, and Stateline, Nevada. During a coordinated law enforcement operation this morning, agents and officers with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, South Lake Tahoe Police Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and Drug Enforcement Agency executed warrants in South Lake Tahoe related to illicit interstate drug and weapons trafficking.

“We thank the many agents, officers, and support personnel who aided this investigation and effected the safe arrests in South Lake Tahoe,” said Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office, which serves 34 California Counties, including El Dorado County. “This investigation is truly a team effort and we must extend special thanks to the local law enforcement agencies who committed significant time and resources to this joint investigation. The arrests today are clear evidence that the investment made by these agencies will ensure the community and visitors in the Lake Tahoe area can more safely enjoy the beauty of this region.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and the great work being done to keep drugs and illegal firearms out of our community,” said Chief David Stevenson of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department.

Three South Lake Tahoe residents are alleged to have trafficked narcotics and illegal weapons in the South Lake Tahoe area. The following four South Lake Tahoe residents were arrested for distribution of methamphetamine:

Frank Ray Bacon, 53

Patricia Louise Ekizian, 69

Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34.

Wilson was also arrested for dealing firearms without a license.

In addition to the federal arrests, the following seven individuals were arrested on state narcotics and/or weapons charges as a result of the investigation:

Thomas Adams, 51

Kayla Cheyene Carver, 26

Lindsey Marie Ketchen, 25

Timothy Austin Pannel, 28

Angelina Monique Perez, 29

Jordan Eli Poyner, 26

Derek Ryan Silva, 24.

The charges contained in the complaints are allegations. The individuals arrested as part of this investigation are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.