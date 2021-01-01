Imperial Valley News Center

This airshow stopped traffic

Alpena, Michigan - Michigan’s Army and Air National Guard produced an awe inspiring show recently on highway M-32 near Alpena. It was part of an event that takes place annually and it’s called Exercise Northern Strike, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

More than five thousand participants “from various states and countries [converged] at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC) for training focused on expeditionary skills, command and control, sustainment and joint integrated fires,” according to the sponsors. But it also provided civilians from far and wide to experience a thrilling air show as aircraft displayed their ability to touchdown and take off on a motorway.