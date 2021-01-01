Imperial Valley News Center

Customs and Border Protection Seizes 44 Pounds of Sildenafil Pills Worth $712,756

Cincinnati, Ohio - Last Friday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized about 44 pounds, approximately 23,610 pills, of sildenafil citrate, the active ingredient in the prescription drug Viagra.

The pills were in blister packets indicating they had been manufactured in India, and all were headed to an apartment in Decatur, Georgia. The shipment had originated from an apartment residence in India. Had the shipment been legitimately imported, its Manufactured Suggested Retail Price would have been $712,756.

Prescription medications are restricted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and cannot be imported into the U.S. without proper documentation and labelling. CBP provides basic import information about admissibility requirements and the clearance process for e-commerce goods and encourages buyers to confirm that their purchases and the importation of those purchases comply with any state and federal import regulations.

“Protecting our citizens from inferior products with unknown ingredients is a priority for our officers and specialists,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “CBP is entrusted with enforcing hundreds of laws for other government agencies, and our inter-agency partnerships are critical to ensuring the safety of the American people.”

FDA recommends that consumers talk to their health care professional about their condition and consider buying prescription medications from state-licensed pharmacies in the U.S.

“FDA is committed to working with our government agency partners to protect public health by securing the drug supply chain against counterfeit and unapproved medications that attempt to enter the United States from fraudulent sources,” said Dan Solis, Assistant Commissioner for the Office of Enforcement and Import Operations in FDA’s Office of Regulatory Affairs.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products. CBP strives to serve as the premier law enforcement agency enhancing the Nation’s safety, security, and prosperity through collaboration, innovation, and integration.