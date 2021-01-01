Imperial Valley News Center

Paisas Gang Member Arrested by Border Patrol

Ocotillo, California - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested an undocumented individual, a member of the Paisas gang on Wednesday evening.

The 64-year-old Mexican national illegally entered the U.S. through the Jacumba Wilderness region near Ocotillo.

At about 7 p.m., El Centro Border Patrol Station agents encountered the undocumented individual, arrested him, and transported him to the El Centro Processing Center.

Records checks revealed that the individual is a member of the Paisas prison gang with an extensive criminal history and has been previously removed by an Immigration Judge.

U.S. Border Patrol will process the individual accordingly.