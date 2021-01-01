Imperial Valley News Center

Nine San Diego Residents Charged with Submitting Fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Claims and Drug Crimes

San Diego, California - San Diego County residents were charged in two separate indictments with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud involving fraudulent Pandemic Unemployment Insurance claims.

As part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, Congress provided new unemployment benefits for those affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic who would not otherwise qualify for unemployment insurance. In California, the Employment Development Department (EDD) administers unemployment insurance benefits.

In case number 21-CR-2154-CAB, Defendants Matthew Lombardo, Konrad Piekos, Ryan Genetti, and Dobrila Milosavljevic were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Defendants Lombardo, Piekos, and Genetti were also charged with Aggravated Identity Theft. In addition, Defendant Lombardo was charged with unauthorized disclosure of health information, a felony.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint related to case number 21-CR-2154-CAB, Defendant Lombardo, while employed by a local hospital, stole confidential patient files, and provided them to co-defendants Piekos, Genetti, and Milosavljevic, to submit to EDD for Pandemic Unemployment Insurance benefits.

In case number 21-CR-2153-CAB, Defendants Lindsay Renee Henning, Garrett Carl Tuggle, Salvatore Compilati, and Ryan David Genetti, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Defendants Henning and Tuggle were also charged with aggravated identity theft, and Defendants Henning, Tuggle, and Juan Landon were also charged with conspiracy to distribute MDMA and LSD. Defendant Tuggle was also charged with possessing methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin with intent to distribute.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint related to case number 21-CR-2153-CAB, the wire fraud conspiracy involved over 108 separate claims that together paid out $1,615,000. The affidavit also describes how defendants conspired to distribute controlled substances.

The charges are the product of investigations jointly undertaken by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Investigations (DOL-OI), the San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD), the California Employment Development Department Office of Investigations (EDD OI), United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). Investigators initiated investigations in both cases after traffic stops led to the discovery of contraband and text messages on cellular phones laying out the schemes. The text messages were corroborated through court-authorized searches of phones and residences and by a detailed analysis of EDD databases.

All defendants except for Juan Landon have made their initial appearance in federal court.

"Pandemic unemployment insurance programs are a critical part of our safety net designed to support hardworking citizens who are suffering during an unprecedented economic downturn. Our office and our law enforcement partners will investigate and prosecute individuals who attempt to steal from these programs designed to assist deserving recipients," said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. Grossman commended AUSAs Wong, Casper, Williams, and Strange and the law enforcement agents who investigated these matters.

If you think you are a victim of COVID-19 fraud, immediately report it the FBI (visit ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI or the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.

In addition, the public is urged to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline (1-866-720-5721) or by e-mailing the NCDF at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Case Number : 21-CR-2154-CAB

DEFENDANTS

Konrad Piekos Age: 43, Vista, CA

Matthew George Lombardo Age: 52, San Diego, CA

Ryan David Genetti Age: 38 Vista, CA

Dobrila "Bebe" Milosavljevic Age: 40 Vista, CA



SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Count 1: Title 18, United States Code, section 1349 (conspiracy to commit wire fraud)

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison; fine; penalty assessment

Counts 2 and 3: Title 18, United States Code, section 1028A; (aggravated identity theft)

Maximum penalty: 2 year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment, consecutive to any term of imprisonment imposed for Count 1.

Count 4: Title 42, United States Code, section 1320d-9(b)(3); (wrongful disclosure of individually identifiable health information)

Maximum penalty: 10 years in prison; fine; penalty assessment



AGENCIES

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

U.S. Department of Labor, Office of the Investigations (DOL-OI)

California Employment Development Department Office of Investigations (EDD-OIG)

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation-Investigative Services Unit (CDCR-ISU)

United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Case Number : 21-CR-2153-CAB

DEFENDANTS

Lindsay Renee Henning Age: 37 La Mesa, CA

Garret Carl Tuggle Age: 35 San Diego, CA

Salvatore Compilati Age: 39 La Mesa, CA

Ryan David Genetti Age: 38 Vista, CA

Juan Landon Age: 27 Mesa, AZ



SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Counts 1 and 2: Title 21, United States Code, sections 841 and 846 (conspiracy to distribute MDMA and conspiracy to distribute LSD)

Maximum penalty: mandatory minimum 5 years and up to 40 years in prison; fine; penalty assessment

Count 3: Title 18, United States Code, section 1349 (conspiracy to commit wire fraud)

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison; fine; penalty assessment

Count 4: Title 18, United States Code, section 1028A; (aggravated identity theft)

Maximum penalty: 2 year mandatory minimum term of imprisonment, consecutive to any term of imprisonment imposed for Count 1.

Counts 5 - 7: Title 21, United States Code, section 841 (possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin)

Maximum penalties:

Count 5 (more than 500 grams of a mixture containing methamphetamine) mandatory minimum 10 years and up to life in prison; fine; penalty assessment

Count 6 (cocaine) up to 20 years in prison and up to life in prison; fine; penalty assessment

Count 7 (heroin) up to 20 years in prison and up to life in prison; fine; penalty assessment



AGENCIES

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)

San Diego Sheriff’s Department (SDSD)

U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Investigations (DOL-OI)

California Employment Development Department Office of Investigations (EDD-OIG)

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation-Investigative Services Unit (CDCR-ISU)

United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS)

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.