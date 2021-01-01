Imperial Valley News Center

Vineland Boys Gang Member Sentenced to 31 Years in Federal Prison

Los Angeles, California - A member of the San Fernando Valley-based Vineland Boys street gang was sentenced Thursday to 372 months in federal prison for committing multiple felonies, including the attempted murders of three rival gangsters.

Jesus Gonzalez Jr., 28, “Lil Chito,” “Gunner” and “Chuy,” of Sun Valley, was sentenced by United States District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald.

Gonzalez pleaded guilty on January 22 to five felonies: one count of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, two counts of violent crime in aid of racketeering, one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

According to court documents, to consolidate control over their “territory” in Sun Valley, North Hollywood and Burbank, the Vineland Boys shot and brutally assaulted rival gang members, controlled and conducted drug and firearms trafficking activity, and extorted money in the form of “taxes” from drug dealers, and trafficked narcotics.

Gonzalez conspired with Vineland Boys members and associates to engage in acts of racketeering in the form of attempted murder and drug trafficking. Gonzalez admitted that he was involved in multiple gang-related shootings, including a December 2015 shootout in South Los Angeles with rival gang members.

In early April 2016, Gonzalez shot and severely wounded one victim and injured others in a drive-by shooting outside a party in Sun Valley after Gonzalez believed the victim had insulted the Vineland Boys gang. A few weeks later, Gonzalez stalked and shot a rival gang member on Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, firing several shots at close range at the victim, who survived. In May 2016, Gonzalez and other Vineland Boys members drove next to a vehicle in North Hollywood near Lankershim Boulevard, and Gonzalez confronted and shot the other vehicle’s passengers because he believed they were rival gang members.

Gonzalez also sold methamphetamine and illegally sold numerous firearms, including an AR-style rifle bearing no serial number – commonly known as a “ghost gun” – that he sold in May 2016 outside a McDonald’s restaurant in San Fernando.

In January 2019, a federal grand jury indicted 31 Vineland Boys members and associates. So far, prosecutors in this case have secured 17 convictions and multiple prison sentences exceeding 10 years.

The FBI, IRS Criminal Investigation and the Los Angeles Police Department investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Chou and Sara Milstein of the Violent and Organized Crime Section prosecuted this case.