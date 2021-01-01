Imperial Valley News Center

Parking space for sale?

Hong Kong, China - It’s a bummer when you get home and can’t find a parking space. It’s particularly mind numbing in big cities where free parking is limited to the extreme and paid parking can be overpriced, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Hong Kong is one such city and so it comes as no surprise that the cost of a reserved space can set you back more dollars than you could possibly imagine. In fact, a parking spot in Hong Kong just sold for a whopping, world record $1.3 million U.S. dollars [about 10 million Hong Kong bucks]. But if you can shell out $150 million dollars for a luxury apartment in the Ritzy Mount Nicholson residential development, what’s a mere million dollars more for reserved parking.