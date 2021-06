Imperial Valley News Center

Foodies beware: It’s locust season

Imperial, California - The 17-year cicadas, sometimes known as locusts, are back, swarming in large numbers in several parts of the United States,. But, the Association of Mature American Citizens suggests you don’t try snacking on them if you are allergic to seafood.

Anthropologist Cortni Borgerson touts the “shrimpy” looking critters as a tasty snack. But, the FDA warns that they are, indeed, related to shrimp and lobsters and can cause a reaction if crustaceans should not be on your menu.