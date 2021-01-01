Imperial Valley News Center

California Man Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison for Producing Child Pornography

Sacramento, California - Javontae D. Rucker, 29, of Sacramento, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley to 27 years in prison for production of child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, between February and March 2017, while babysitting, Rucker took advantage of an infant in his care, and he used his cellphone to produce pornographic images and a video of the victim and himself. Rucker also admitted to possessing over a thousand child pornography videos and images of other victims.

“Given the severity of this defendant’s conduct and the need to deter him and protect the public from further crimes by him—especially young, vulnerable children like the infant victim—today’s sentence is necessary and appropriate,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Talbert. “We are committed to investigating and prosecuting those who create or possess these horrific images and will relentlessly pursue predators who sexually abuse children.”

“This case exemplifies the work the FBI and our law enforcement partners at the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office do to identify and investigate child predators who exploit innocence and trust in truly horrific ways,” said Special Agent in charge Sean Ragan of the FBI Sacramento Field Office.“ Javontae Rucker exploited his trusted role as a babysitter for a family, preying upon an innocent infant in his care. Cases like these remind us all of the important role the FBI has in protecting our country’s children from child predators who live among us.”

This case was the product of an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, composed of various law enforcement agencies, including the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rosanne L. Rust prosecuted the case.