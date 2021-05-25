Imperial Valley News Center

Fresno Gang Member Faces Federal Firearms Charge

Fresno, California - A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Keith Breazell, 31, of Fresno, charging him with being a felon in possession of ammunition, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, on May 25, 2021, detectives arrested Breazell for unlawfully possessing a semi‑automatic, .40-caliber pistol with no serial number. These guns are often referred to as “ghost guns” because the lack of a serial number on the firearm renders them untraceable. Breazell’s ghost gun was found inside a satchel that he had abandoned after fleeing from the approaching officers. The firearm was loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition. Breazell is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his prior criminal history. In 2014, he was convicted of assaulting a person with a semiautomatic firearm. He also has two prior convictions for illegally possessing firearms.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fresno Police Department Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin J. Gilio is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Breazell faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.