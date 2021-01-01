Imperial Valley News Center

On the Occasion of Vesak Day

Washington, DC - Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State: "Today we join Buddhists at home and around the world in their celebration of Vesak, a day honoring the legacy, tradition, and teachings of the Buddha.

"On this occasion, we celebrate the invaluable contributions of Buddhist communities the world over. We join these communities in recommitting ourselves to upholding the universal principles of compassion, peace, and respect for human dignity.

"May this day inspire us all to reflect on our shared values and to collectively work to build a better world for Buddhists and people of all belief traditions.

"Happy Buddha Purnima."