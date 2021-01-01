Imperial Valley News Center

IID files opposition brief with U.S. Supreme Court in Abatti case

Imperial, California - Attorneys for the Imperial Irrigation District filed an opposing brief in the Abatti v. IID case in response to Abatti’s petition for certiorari, which the petitioner made in late April.

In the district’s brief, IID addresses whether the petitioners’ right to water service includes a right to a certain and irrevocable allocation of water from the district under state law and if petitioners have a federally protected water right.

“On both issues, the answer is no,” said Frank Oswalt, IID general counsel. “And while we respect Mr. Michael Abatti’s and other parties’ right to pursue resolution in this matter, we continue to await a decision whether the case will be accepted by the U.S. Supreme Court.”

IID Brief as filed