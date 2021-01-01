Imperial Valley News Center

Visiting Dracula’s Castle

Transylvania - Tourists visiting Dracula’s Castle in Transylvania are coming out with distinctive puncture marks. Not to worry, says the Association of Mature American Citizens, the marks are being inflicted on them by qualified medical personnel-- not by the fangs of Bram Stoker’s fictional, neck biting Count.

It seems that the pandemic has been bad for business at the castle, which is located in Romania’s Carpathian mountains, and so they decided to offer free COVID shots to lure more tourists.