The condors are coming, The condors are coming

Tehachapi, California - “The Birds” in Alfred Hitchcock’s movie with the same name were pretty scary when they flocked and attacked the hapless heroine. So, you can imagine how scared Cinda Mickols, who lives in Tehachapi, was when a flock of Giant California condors targeted her home recently.

These were no scrawny crows; these condors can have a wingspan of almost ten feet and weigh as much as 23 pounds, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens. And, Cinda can tell you it’s a very, very scary -- and messy -- affair to be under attack by them; her home was their target recently and nearly trashed the place. Her daughter Tweeted photos of the assault and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service responded suggesting fighting back by shouting, loud clapping and spraying them with water.