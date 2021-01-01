Imperial Valley News Center

Secretary Ross praises appointment of Jenny Lester Moffitt as USDA undersecretary

Sacramento, California - Secretary Ross praises appointment of Jenny Lester Moffitt as USDA undersecretary:

"I am thrilled that someone of Jenny Lester Moffitt’s caliber has been selected by President Biden to serve as USDA Undersecretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs.

"In Jenny’s seven years at CDFA (as undersecretary and deputy secretary) she has shown herself to be a tireless advocate for agriculture and the people of California. I have deeply valued her counsel and her leadership. She is detail-oriented and a talented problem solver who brings all stakeholders together, and her experience as a farmer places her in a very strong position to understand the challenges and opportunities ahead. I have no doubt that she’ll show the same acumen and dedication on behalf of all Americans. We are a remarkable nation with the greatest agricultural story in world history, and we have people like Jenny working in both the production and policy arenas to thank for it.

"Jenny Lester Moffitt is a trusted colleague and a good friend, and she will be missed here in California. But I am gratified that she will be serving a larger cause. She is a shining example of the next generation of agricultural leadership."