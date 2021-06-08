Imperial Valley News Center

30-Day Supplemental Signature Withdrawal Period for Recall of Governor Gavin Newsom Announced

Imperial Valley, California - Yesterday, the Imperial County Registrar of Voters (ROV) received notice from the California Secretary of State that the required number of valid signatures has been received to initiate the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom. The ROV reports approximately 3,300 signatures have been received and verified in Imperial County.

Pursuant to Elections Code section 11108(b), any voter who has signed the recall petition may withdraw their signature, if they so choose, by providing a written request to the ROV. Although there is no specific format required, a written request for signature withdrawal must include the following:

Voter’s name

Residence address (at the time of signing the recall petition)

Voter’s signature

Written requests for signature removal should be sent to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters, 940 West Main Street, Suite 206, El Centro, CA 92243 or emailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Deadline to submit a request for signature withdrawal is June 8, 2021.

If after the signature withdrawal period there are still enough valid signatures, the Secretary of State will notify the Department of Finance to begin an analysis of the cost of the election. Once the required number of signatures are verified and cost analysis is complete, an election will be called by the Lt. Governor.

Updates on the recall election will be provided to the public as they are announced by State officials.