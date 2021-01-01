Imperial Valley News Center

Former Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club President Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison

San Diego, California - Steven Edwards Moncrief, a Temecula resident and former president of the Riverside chapter of the Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club, was sentenced in federal court Friday to 180 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the government’s sentencing memorandum, Moncrief displayed symbols of hate on his clothing, motorcycle and in his home, including banners and stickers that said “Support Your Local White Boy” and “White Pride Worldwide,” and patches featuring Nazi SS Bolts - sentiments that are shared by the club.

“The trafficking of narcotics in our community to support a hateful ideology will not be tolerated,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “This conviction demonstrates that we will pursue our investigations past the foot soldiers of trafficking conspiracies to those who organize and manage the enterprises.”

Moncrief pleaded guilty in October of 2020. According to search warrants executed in this case, starting in December 2017, the FBI, working in conjunction with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, started an operation to investigate methamphetamine distribution by multiple individuals in the San Diego area. The investigation included the use of court-authorized intercepts on cellular phones used by participants in the methamphetamine distribution conspiracy.

In his plea agreement, Moncrief admitted that, beginning in 2018, he conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine to individuals within the Southern District of California and beyond. Specifically, Moncrief obtained methamphetamine from other co-conspirators and sold it for a profit.

Moncrief admitted that he purchased 10 pounds of methamphetamine in July 2018 and that investigators thereafter located approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, three firearms, a large amount of U.S. currency, scales, and packaging material in a safe in the garage of his residence.

“Today’s sentence sends a message to those who choose to poison our streets through their life of crime,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner. “The San Diego FBI, along with our partners on the North County Regional Gang Task Force, are committed to keeping our communities safe, flushing out the leadership in these criminal organizations, and holding them accountable for their conspiratorial actions.”

According to the sentencing memorandum, the Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club was founded in early 2005 in East San Diego County and has chapters in California, Arizona, and Nevada. The organization of the Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club is similar to larger motorcycle clubs, including the Hells Angels MC and Mongols MC. Their structure consists of a president, vice president, sergeant at arms, secretary, treasurer, road captain, prospects, and hang-arounds.

The sentencing memorandum notes that, in response to the Hollister, California riot in 1949, the American Motorcycle Association stated that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding citizens, implying that “1%” of motorcyclists are outlaws. Some motorcycle clubs, including the Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club, wear a “1%” diamond patch to openly show their outlaw mentality. The “1%” diamond patch is only worn by dominant clubs, or by clubs that were awarded the patch from a dominant club by proving themselves as an outlaw and support club. The Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club were awarded or “blessed” with their diamond patch by the Hells Angles MC.

The sentencing memorandum states that Peckerwoods Motorcycle Club members have been convicted of multiple crimes including drug and weapons trafficking, possession of stolen property, and assault. Their current club president has pleaded guilty to a racially motivated assault that left an African-American man paralyzed. Members often display symbols of hate on their vests, or “cuts,” including Nazi SS Bolts and Swastikas.

Moncrief was one of 11 defendants charged with conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in an investigation led by the North County Regional Gang Task Force. The continuing investigation resulted in indictments against another 27 defendants in 2019 based on sales of methamphetamine and heroin. To date, 26 defendants have been arrested and pleaded guilty.

Grossman praised federal prosecutor Matthew Brehm, FBI agents and Sheriff’s detectives as well as the North County Regional Gang Task Force for their dedicated efforts in this investigation and prosecution.

On July 26, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Moncrief’s residence at Tanager Circle in Temecula, California, and located, among other items, approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, three handgun firearms (.40 Smith and Wesson, American Tactical “Fatboy,” and Ruger 9 mm), a large amount of U.S. currency, scales, and packaging material in a safe in the garage. The photographs above are a business card that was seized along with Moncrief’s drivers license during the execution of a search warrant at Moncrief’s residence. The business card, using Moncrief’s moniker “Scooter,” names him as president of the “Woodsside” Chapter and utilizes a handwritten Nazi Germany Schutzstaffel (SS) symbol (also known as SS Bolts) in place of S’s in “Woodsside.”

DEFENDANT Case Number 18cr5317-AJB

Stephen Edward Moncrief Age: 59 Temecula, CA

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine – Title 21, U.S.C., Sections 841(a)(1) and 846

Maximum penalty: life in prison; and a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison; and a $10 million fine.

AGENCIES

North County Regional Gang Task Force members:

FBI

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department

Escondido Police Department

Oceanside Police Department

Carlsbad Police Department

California Highway Patrol

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Homeland Security Investigations

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives

California National Guard

*The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.