GirlsDoPorn Employee Pleads Guilty to Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

San Diego, California - Valorie Moser, former bookkeeper for the adult website GirlsDoPorn, pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to conspiring with the operators of the website to fraudulently coerce young women to appear in sex videos.

Moser, who worked for GirlsDoPorn (GDP) from 2015 to 2018, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Linda Lopez to Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion. Moser, the third of six defendants to plead guilty, admitted that she served as GDP’s bookkeeper, made travel arrangements for models, provided transportation for approximately 100 models once they arrived in San Diego, and performed miscellaneous other tasks. Moser reported her accounting activities to co-defendant Matthew Wolfe, and her interactions with the models to co-defendant Michael Pratt and others.

Moser admitted she knew that GDP produced pornographic videos for publication and dissemination on the internet, and that the young women being recruited to star in these pornographic videos had been provided false assurances that the videos would not be published on the internet. For example, Moser overheard Pratt, using the alias “Mark,” telling prospective models that the video footage would only be distributed on DVDs in Australia, and that the models would remain anonymous, statements that Moser knew to be false.

Further, Pratt instructed Moser not to tell the women the truth about their video’s distribution as she drove the young women to and from the video shoots. Moser was to tell the women that she was just an Uber driver. Later, Pratt told Moser to tell the women that she was bound by a non-disclosure agreement and could not discuss it.

After the videos were posted on-line and widely available, many women contacted Moser to ask that their videos be taken down. Pratt, Wolfe and co-defendant Ruben Garcia all told Moser to block any calls from these women.

Moser also attempted to recruit potential models. Pratt gave her a list of names and numbers and showed her how to use a spoof program to conceal her actual phone number when making calls. Moser was aware that Pratt had a grading system for young women, and that she would get paid more if Pratt found the recruited women attractive. Pratt instructed Moser to tell all prospective models the same lie - that the videos would be released solely on DVD in Australia. Moser knew this to be false. Moser never actually recruited anyone and therefore never made these promises.

“This defendant was a willing participant in a scheme that has traumatized many victims,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “We will continue to seek justice for these women, and to prevent others from becoming ensnared by sex traffickers.” Grossman commended the excellent work of Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joseph Green and Alexandra F. Foster, as well as FBI agents and members of the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force, for their continuing effort to investigate and prosecute this important case.

“Valorie Moser’s guilty plea closes yet another chapter in this deplorable crime ring,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Suzanne Turner. “The defendant used lies and deceit to help facilitate this sex trafficking conspiracy.”

Moser is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janis L. Sammartino on July 2, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. The next hearing in the ongoing case is May 7, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., also before Judge Sammartino.

Any additional victims of the alleged crime are encouraged to call the San Diego FBI at 858-320-1800.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Michael James Pratt. Individuals with information about Pratt should contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

For further information, please see:

- Wanted Poster: https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/additional/michael-james-pratt



- Press Release: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/sandiego/news/press-releases/fbi-seeks-public-assistance-in-locating-sex-trafficking-suspect

DEFENDANT Case Number 19cr4488-JLS

Valorie Moser Age: 38 San Diego, CA*

*Pleaded guilty to a Superseding Information charging Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.

Maximum Penalty: Five years in prison, $250,000 fine, a special assessment of $100.

CO-DEFENDANTS

Michael James Pratt Age: 36 Fugitive

Matthew Isaac Wolfe Age 37 San Diego, CA

Ruben Andre Garcia Age: 31 San Diego, CA**

** Pleaded guilty to Counts 1 and 7

Theodore Gyi Age: 42 Rancho Aliso, CA**

** Pleaded guilty to Superseding Information charging Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371

Amberlyn Dee Nored Age: 27 San Diego, CA

SUMMARY OF CHARGES

Count 1 (charging all defendants)

Conspiracy to Commit Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, 18 U.S.C. § 1594(c)

Maximum Penalty: Life in prison, $250,000 fine, and a special assessment of $5,000 under 18 U.S.C. § 3014.

Count 2 (Pratt)

Production of Child Pornography, 18 U.S.C. § 2251(a) and (e)



Minimum penalty: Fifteen years in prison; Maximum penalty: 30 years in custody, $250,000 fine, and a special assessment of $5,000 under 18 U.S.C. § 3014.

Count 3 (Pratt)

Sex Trafficking of a Minor by Force, Fraud and Coercion, 18 U.S.C. § 1591(a)(1) and (2)

Minimum penalty: Fifteen years in prison; Maximum penalty: life in custody, $250,000 fine, and a special assessment of $5,000 under 18 U.S.C. § 3014.

Counts 4 (Pratt, Wolfe, Garcia), 5 (Pratt, Garcia), 6 (Pratt, Wolfe, Garcia), 7 (Pratt, Garcia, Gyi), 8 (Pratt, Garcia, Gyi)

Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud and Coercion, 18 U.S.C. § 1591(a) and (b)(1)

Minimum penalty: Fifteen years in prison; Maximum penalty: life in custody, $250,000 fine, and a special assessment of $5,000 under 18 U.S.C. § 3014.

INVESTIGATING AGENCY

Federal Bureau of Investigation – San Diego Field Office

San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force

The charges and allegations contained in an indictment or complaint are merely accusations, and the defendants are considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.