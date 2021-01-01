Imperial Valley News Center

Bear with Me

Los Angeles, California - A 33-year-old teddy bear, by the name of Bearsun, got stopped by the cops recently while out for a walk in sunny California. The police only wanted to make sure that Jesse Lasios, the man in the bear suit, was okay, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office put out this explanation via social media: "This was a bear-y unique situation. You may have seen a large teddy bear walking through town. One of our deputies got to meet the individual inside the bear & learned his goal is to complete a walk from Los Angeles to San Francisco. We wish him the best of luck on his adventure."