Profanity, thy name is…

Ville de Bitche, France - It’s common knowledge that social media Websites are quick to censor users when they see fit, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens.

For example, an historic French village recently received a notification that its official Facebook page was being shut down because of a violation of its rules. It took the mayor of Ville de Bitche, Benoit Kieffer, by surprise. The odds are that Facebook misinterpreted the name of the village, confusing it with a bit of English-language profanity. Mayor Kieffer told reporters: “The name of our town seems to suffer from a bad interpretation … the most astonishing thing is that Facebook took so long to correct this.”