Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Arrests Wanted Smuggler

Chula Vista, California - Last Thursday morning, U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested the leader of a human smuggling organization. The 43-year-old male Mexican national had become a top target for San Diego Sector (SDC) after several investigations indicated he orchestrated smuggling events throughout San Diego County.

On Thursday, USBP Intelligence agents (as part of an ongoing investigation) were conducting surveillance activities near a motel in Chula Vista, Calif0rnia. At 6:15 a.m., they observed two men, and soon thereafter, a third man, exit a motel room and enter a Chevrolet Suburban SUV that was affiliated with their targeted individual. Agents identified the third man as their target, one of SDC’s most wanted smugglers.



Agents followed the Suburban as it left the motel parking lot and quickly conducted a vehicle stop. After questioning the people inside, they arrested the targeted individual and five Mexican nationals. All of which were illegally present in the U.S.



Further investigation from this arrest led to the apprehension of two additional co-conspirators at the motel. Agents determined that both are Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S.



Of the eight undocumented aliens apprehended in this event, three are being held in federal custody and face criminal human smuggling charges. The other five were taken to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing.



To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.