AMO Transfers 4 Vessels, Helping Guatemalan Navy Bolster Capabilities

Washington, DC - Air and Marine Operations (AMO) partnered with the Department of State Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement to transfer four 39-foot Midnight Express Interceptor vessels to Guatemala Comando De Fuerza Especial Naval, last Thursday.

An AMO Midnight Express Vessel is loaded into U.S. Air

Force C-5 for transport to Guatemala.

The vessels, transported by a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy, were donated from AMO’s southwest and southeast regions, as they are being phased out of AMO’s vessel fleet.

“No one agency, or country can take on the drug traffickers alone,” said Jeremiah Rogers, Director, AMO Foreign Operations. “Collaboration with our national and international partners multiplies our reach and increases our successes.”

As part of AMO’s Vision and Strategy 2030, strengthening our partnerships with our international allies is vital to successfully execute our counternarcotic mission, combatting drug trafficking organizations, and preventing narcotics from reaching the U.S.

The vessels transferred to Guatemala will help their forces increase their response capabilities, enhancing their ability to interdict drug smuggling vessels.

Air and Marine Operations, U.S. Embassy, and Guate-

malan Ministry of Defense officials board vessel for

orientation float.

In 2019, AMO conducted vessel interdiction tactics training with Guatemalan forces. With the delivery of these four vessels, the forces will be able to put the training to use. AMO may conduct additional training in the future with Guatemala.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond.