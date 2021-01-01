Imperial Valley News Center

Riding out the pandemic

Sandy Springs, Georgia - How’s a kid to cope with the self-isolating restrictions during the COVID crisis? Ben Tolliday of Sandy Springs, GA says he likes to build stuff, so he built himself a roller coaster, says the Association of Mature American Citizens.

Despite the fact that Ben is self-confident, when he finished turning his family’s backyard into an amusement park, he had his concerns. As he put it, "I was absolutely terrified. But I guess because I built it, I knew how sturdy it was. So, I was pretty confident I'd be OK, but I was screaming my head off. It was crazy." His mom says she’s looking forward to getting her yard back but she’s also proud of her son and enjoyed her turn to take a ride on Ben’s contraption. Ben is heading to college in the fall and says he’s thinking about a career in the roller coaster business.