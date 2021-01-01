Imperial Valley News Center

Houston, Texas - The Wright brothers made the world’s first heavier-than-air flight in Kitty Hawk, NC in 1903 and their airplane -- at least of piece of it -- is about to make aviation history again, this time on Mars, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

NASA has outfitted its rover, Perseverance, which is on a mission to explore the Red Planet, with a small helicopter. The chopper, carrying a fragment of the wing fabric from the Wright Flyer 1, will be launched in the near future, making history yet again on the first extra-terrestrial flight of a heavier-than-aircraft on another planet. Amanda Wright Lane and Stephen Wright, Wilbur and Orville's great grand-niece and nephew, issued a statement noting that it would please them “to know that a little piece of their 1903 Wright Flyer I, the machine that launched the Space Age by flying barely one quarter of a mile, is going to soar into history again on Mars."