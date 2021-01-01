Imperial Valley News Center

NIH’s TOPMed program publishes data on over 53,000 diverse genomes

Washington, DC - Researchers supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health, announced the publication of a groundbreaking study which analyzed more than 53,000 whole genomes, primarily from minority populations. The study, which appears in the February 10 online issue of the journal Nature, examines one of the largest and most diverse data sets of high-quality whole genome sequencing—a person’s complete set of DNA.

The genetic data could shed new light on how heart, lung, blood, and sleep disorders impact people with diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, who often are underrepresented in genetic studies.

The whole genomes used in the study are based on data from participants in the NHLBI’s Trans-Omics for Precision Medicine Program (TOPMed). Researchers there hope this data will one day lead to treatments tailor-made to individual patients, as well as shed light on racial and ethnic health disparities. Among its many findings, the current study: