Imperial Valley News Center

Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Adjourns State Assembly in Memory of Kevin E. Kelley

Sacramento, California - As our Imperial Valley community continues to mourn the loss of dedicated public servant and advocate, Kevin E. Kelley, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) rose to adjourn the Friday, February 12, 2021, California State Assembly session in his honor.

“Kevin E. Kelley was a dedicated public servant, a fierce advocate for our Salton Sea, and an extremely talented musician. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, as our entire State Assembly pays tribute to his legacy of service. Throughout his career, Mr. Kelley stood up to defend Imperial County, taking on critical water and agriculture issues to shape and improve our community. Kevin Kelley advocated on behalf of the restoration and mitigation of our Salton Sea. His dynamic presence will be deeply missed as we continue to carry out the work he began,” said Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia.