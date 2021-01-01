Imperial Valley News Center

For sale: world’s first “robo-home”

Riverhead, New York - Not only can you surf the Web on your computer these days, but you can also use a computer to build physical objects using a 3D printer. Take, for example, the SQ4D company, which is using what it calls an "autonomous robotic construction system" on its computers, a giant 3D printer and concrete to build houses, reports the Association of Mature American Citizens.

The company claims its process can be used to “drastically” reduce the cost of new home construction. They built the first of its kind robo-home in Riverhead, NY, which is up for sale for a dollar short of $300,000.