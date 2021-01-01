Imperial Valley News Center

Stolen Vehicle recovered firearm and ammunition seized

El Centro, California - On Sunday, at approximately 9:11 a.m., officers took a report of a vehicle stolen from the 1600 block of Barbara Worth Drive in El Centro, California. The vehicle was described as a red Pontiac Grand Am. At 11:50 a.m., officers actively patrolling the 400 block of Wake Avenue located the stolen Pontiac.

Officers quickly detained two individuals, Roberto Avila (a 30-year-old resident of El Centro) and Alexis Flores (a 23-year-old resident of El Centro), leaving a local motel room carrying numerous bags of property. Officers detained Avila and Flores to investigate their potential involvement with the stolen vehicle. As this was occurring, motel staff approached officers and notified them of a military-type ordinance in the motel room. Officers evacuated the immediate area and contacted the El Centro Fire Department and Imperial County Bomb Squad, who responded to assist.

Once the ordinance was deemed safe by the Bomb Squad, officers conducted a probation compliance check of Avila’s property and the associated motel room. Officers located the keys to the stolen vehicle, stolen checks, and other miscellaneous items. A search of Flores’ person and property led to the discovery of methamphetamine. Officers searched the stolen Pontiac and located an illegally modified shotgun and ammunition.

Flores was arrested and issued a citation for possession of methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle. Avila was arrested and booked at the county jail for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of stolen checks, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Officers are actively investigating the origin of the recovered ordinance.

We encourage anyone with information about this investigation to call El Centro Detective Adrian Chilpa at (760) 335-4662 or the Detective Bureau at (760) 337-4502.