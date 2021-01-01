Imperial Valley News Center

Air and Marine Operations and Partners Seize A Quarter Ton of Cocaine, Disrupt Smuggling Attempt

Washington, DC - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Air and Marine Operations (AMO) National Air Security Operations Center (NASOC) P-3 crew worked with federal and international partners to disrupt a smuggling attempt in the Caribbean. Dominican Republic (DOMREP) authorities successfully recovered more than a quarter ton of cocaine denying narcotics traffickers nearly $8.8 million USD in illicit proceeds.

On January 20, a NASOC P-3 Airborne Early Warning (AEW) crew tracked a suspicious 25-foot go fast vessel (GFV) with three individuals on board. U.S. Air Force aircraft assumed surveillance of the suspect vessel from the P-3 crew and coordinated with Joint Interagency Task Force—South (JIATF—S) and DOMREP law enforcement interceptor vessels for interdiction. Host nation authorities detained three individuals and seized 511 pounds of cocaine.

This interdiction was conducted under Campaign Martillo, a counter-narcotics operation to disrupt transnational criminal organizations that threaten global security and prosperity. Campaign Martillo is supported by SOUTHCOM, and led by JIATF—S.

AMO has two P-3 NASOCs, located in Jacksonville, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas. These P-3 aircraft operate throughout North, Central and South America in defense of the borders of the United States and to prevent attempts to smuggle persons or contraband.

AMO safeguards our Nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, 240 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement.

In Fiscal Year 2020, AMO enforcement actions resulted in the seizure or disruption of 194,220 pounds of cocaine, 278,492 pounds of marijuana, 15,985 pounds of methamphetamine, 952 weapons and $51.5 million, 1,066 arrests, 47,872 apprehensions of illegal aliens.