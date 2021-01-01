Imperial Valley News Center

Border Patrol Agents Arrest Convicted Sex Offender

Del Rio, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a convicted sex offender, January 28.

“Border Security is National Security and is vital to the safety of this great nation,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Austin L. Skero II. “I am extremely proud of our agents for preventing yet another predator from entering our communities.”

Agents arrested Eduardo Bernal-Nava, 39, a citizen of Mexico, shortly after he illegally entered the United States. During processing, records checks revealed that Bernal-Nava was convicted of continuous sexual abuse of a child and lewd acts with a child, in 2015, and was sentenced to 6 years, 8 months imprisonment. Bernal-Nava was most recently removed from the United States in 2020.

As a convicted felon, he faces a charge of 8 USC § 1326 – Re-entry After Deportation, which carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years in prison.